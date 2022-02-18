2nd Circ. Backs Dismissal Of Law Firm's RICO Appeal

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 18, 2022, 5:18 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday affirmed a lower-court decision that tossed a New York law firm's racketeering case against nearly 50 physical therapy, acupuncture and other wellness businesses, agreeing that the firm had failed to show that the alleged scheme involving cashed checks for non-existent legal services had caused it reputational harm. In its order, a three-judge panel agreed with the district court that the law firm, Petroff Amshen LLP, had failed to state plausible claims under the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Brooklyn-based Petroff Amshen LLP's suit had claimed that because of the defendants' actions, the...

