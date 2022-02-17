Nomadix, Guest-Tek Reach Settlement In Patent Fight

By Craig Clough (February 17, 2022, 5:24 PM EST) -- Nomadix and Guest-Tek reached a settlement Wednesday ending post-trial disputes following a California federal jury's verdict that netted Nomadix $4 million on its claims that its rival shorted it on a 2010 royalties agreement to use patents that help connect hotel guests to internet services. The joint motion filing comes one day after Knobbe Martens urged U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte to award the firm nearly $10 million in fees for its representation of Nomadix Inc. in the case, and after Nomadix recently filed a motion for a judgment as a matter of law on a Guest-Tek Interactive Entertainment Ltd. counterclaim....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS