2nd Circ. Upholds Sale Of Church By Ch. 11 Trustee

By Rick Archer (February 17, 2022, 7:37 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday upheld a district court decision denying a Bronx church's attempt to overturn the appointment of its Chapter 11 trustee and the sale of its property, saying the church had failed to take the appropriate steps to contest the rulings. In a two-page summary order, the panel found Bronx Miracle Gospel Tabernacle Word of Faith Ministries' attempt to stay the sale of its building was mooted by the closure of the sale and that it had failed to take timely action to contest the appointment of the trustee. "Given the availability of this alternative means of seeking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS