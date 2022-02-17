Colo. Woman Can't Exceed Damages Cap In $1.5M Crash Suit

By Mike Curley (February 17, 2022, 4:11 PM EST) -- A Colorado appeals court on Thursday rejected a woman's bid to exceed a statutory damages cap after winning $1.5 million in damages in a suit over a car accident in which she was rear-ended, saying the trial court wasn't wrong to find her injuries weren't exceptional circumstances. In a published opinion, the three-judge panel affirmed a post-trial order in Catherine Pisano's suit against Leann Manning, finding the trial court applied the correct standard when deciding to apply the state's lower statutory cap of $468,010, and didn't abuse its discretion in determining that Pisano hadn't met the criteria for receiving the higher...

