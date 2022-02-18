Dish Wants $3.5M Default Win In Arabic Channel Theft Case

By Nadia Dreid (February 18, 2022, 8:33 PM EST) -- Dish Network is asking a Texas federal court to declare it the winner by default in a $3.45 million fight over a website that the satellite company says has been illegally providing access to Arabic language television channels that it has exclusive rights to. The person behind the site and on the receiving end of the lawsuit, Bassam Elahmad, lives in Germany and hasn't responded to Dish's year-old allegations that he has been infringing the company's copyright, making default necessary, according to the motion Thursday. U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett should hand down an order commanding that third parties hosting...

