Insurer Urges 11th Circ. To Affirm COVID Coverage Denial

By Eli Flesch (February 18, 2022, 10:18 PM EST) -- A Florida real estate development company's insurer asked the Eleventh Circuit to throw out its policyholder's suit for coverage of its pandemic losses, saying a district court properly ruled that the developer failed to allege a covered physical loss. Endurance American Specialty Insurance Co. said Thursday that Frontier Development's suit for coverage of its losses was hardly different from other pandemic suits that have been thrown out in Florida and across the country. That "resounding chorus" of case law included the Eleventh Circuit's own ruling in a virus suit, it said. "This court has already held that the exact language at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS