Embassy Suites Cos. Must Face NY Workers' Gratuity Lawsuit

By Joyce Hanson (February 17, 2022, 6:57 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge will let a proposed class action by workers against a group of Embassy Suites hotels move ahead, saying two franchise units failed to show they're not joint employers and cannot be found liable on wage-theft claims brought under state labor law. Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy on Thursday denied Embassy Suites Franchise LLC and Hilton Franchise Holding LLC's motion for judgment on the pleadings, ruling that lead plaintiff Noel McArdle-Bracelin's proposed labor-law class action has plausibly alleged that the companies' wage statements didn't include information required by New York's Wage Theft laws. "The statements...

