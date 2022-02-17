Nurse, Marine Reservist Charged With Selling Fake Vax Cards

By Rachel Scharf (February 17, 2022, 5:32 PM EST) -- A Long Island nurse and a U.S. Marine Corps reservist have been criminally charged in Brooklyn federal court with an alleged scheme to sell hundreds of fake COVID-19 vaccine cards to unvaccinated New Yorkers, including members of the military. In an indictment unsealed Thursday, prosecutors accused Steven Rodriguez, 27, and Jia Liu, 26, of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and conspiracy to forge government writings. Liu was also charged with conspiracy to defraud the U.S. Department of Defense. "As alleged, by deliberately distributing fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards to the unvaccinated, the defendants put military and...

