DOD Wants 5th Circ. To Narrow Injunction In COVID Vax Case

By Daniel Wilson (February 17, 2022, 8:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has urged the Fifth Circuit to narrow an injunction barring COVID-19 vaccines for U.S. Navy special operators who claim they violate their religious rights, saying it wrongly interferes with military issues. A Texas district court's preliminary injunction barring the Navy from mandating the vaccine for 35 Navy special operators who say the mandate violates their religious rights as Christians was an "unprecedented" intrusion into "core military affairs" that usurped the Navy's authority, according to the DOD's emergency motion for a partial stay pending appeal, filed late on Wednesday. It should be up to the Navy to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS