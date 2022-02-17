Gilstrap Tells Acorn No 'Clean Hands,' No $6.7M In Fees

By Morgan Conley (February 17, 2022, 8:53 PM EST) -- A Texas federal court on Thursday rejected Acorn Semi LLC's bid for $6.7 million in fees from Samsung after securing a $25 million jury win against the technology giant over semiconductor patents, saying it won't punish Samsung since neither side's conduct was beyond reproach. U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap turned down Acorn's bid for the court to find the case exceptional and grant its fee request to sanction Samsung for allegedly abusive litigation tactics, which Acorn claimed "doubled and tripled" its costs. The court said that while it is true there are several instances of less than ideal litigation conduct from...

