Mars Melts Chocolate False Ad Suit Over Dove Ice Cream Bars

By Lauren Berg (February 17, 2022, 9:27 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge Thursday tossed a proposed consumer class action alleging the chocolate coating on Mars Inc.'s Dove ice cream bars deceptively contains vegetable oils, finding that the label accurately indicates the product was made "with milk chocolate." U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel granted the Mars Wrigley Confectionery US LLC's motion to dismiss Steven Beers' false advertising suit, finding that the plaintiff conflated the content of the ice cream bar's coating — which is made of milk chocolate and other ingredients — with the content of the milk chocolate ingredient itself. Beers hasn't shown that the mere presence of...

