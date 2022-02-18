Prenatal Defect Test Maker Hit With Suit Over False Positives

By Jonathan Capriel (February 18, 2022, 6:57 PM EST) -- Genetic-screening company Natera Inc. knowingly sold and marketed unreliable prenatal tests to doctors and pregnant women that incorrectly indicated healthy fetuses had serious birth defects, sometimes leading to abortions, according to a proposed class action filed in California federal court Thursday. Women use these noninvasive prenatal tests, known as NIPTs, to detect chromosomal disorders. While they are largely accurate for detecting Down syndrome, the lawsuit claims the tests often give false positives for "rare genetic conditions." These inaccurate results can cause unnecessary mental anguish for parents and run up costs for additional physician visits and counseling, the lawsuit says. "A false...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS