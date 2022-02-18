Calif. Atty Gets 12 Years For Taking $5.5M From Clients

By Jonathan Capriel (February 18, 2022, 3:55 PM EST) -- A former California personal injury attorney was sentenced to 12 years in prison for pilfering as much as $5.5 million in settlement money from clients and fleeing to Costa Rica, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald on Thursday handed down a 144-month federal prison sentence to Philip James Layfield, calling the disbarred lawyer's actions "appalling" and "sheer evil," according to the DOJ's release. "After he had misappropriated millions of dollars from clients' settlements, Layfield relocated to Costa Rica," the Justice Department said. "Just before getting on a flight to Costa Rica,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS