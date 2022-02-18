Real Estate Rumors: Ferber, Capital One, Tatum Martin

By Andrew McIntyre (February 18, 2022, 5:28 PM EST) -- Developer Ferber Co. is hoping to convert a shuttered Florida City, Florida, restaurant and an adjacent plant nursery into a shopping center, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The company is seeking to convert the shuttered Mutineer Restaurant as well as a plant nursery to a 128,900-square-foot center that would be anchored by a grocery store, according to the report. Capital One has loaned $23.3 million to GFP Real Estate for a Manhattan property, Commercial Observer reported on Friday. The loan is for 71 Thomas St., a seven-story property that's partially occupied by the Supreme Court of the State of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS