Engineering Workers Push For Win On ERISA Claims

By Patrick Hoff (February 18, 2022, 6:12 PM EST) -- A class of current and former workers at a mechanical engineering company asked a Georgia federal court to grant them summary judgment on claims that managers illegally received compensation for helping refinance an employee stock plan, saying the managers' roles are undisputed. Nelson Gamache and Edward Nofi said Thursday that Technical Associates CEO John F. Hogue Jr. and Chief Financial Officer Graham Thompson were fiduciaries of the company's employee stock ownership plan. Even if the executives abstained from votes related to refinancing the company's debt, Gamache and Nofi said, it's still a violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act for...

