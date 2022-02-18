Olympic Figure Skaters Latest Sued Over Folk Song Cover

By Andrew Karpan (February 18, 2022, 4:06 PM EST) -- Two composers have filed a copyright suit against figure skating pair Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier for using their cover of "House of the Rising Sun," a folk song made popular by Bob Dylan and The Animals, during their routine while competing at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which was broadcast across the U.S. by NBC. A Los Angeles band of brothers — Robert and Aron Marderosian — filed a copyright suit on Thursday against the skaters, NBCUniversal Media LLC, its parent company Comcast Corp. and the USA Network. The lawsuit is also a family affair — they're being represented by their father Michael Marderosian...

