Tesla Seems Poised To Face NJ Fatal Crash Suit Over Defect

By Bill Wichert (February 18, 2022, 3:23 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge on Friday suggested a coronavirus-related order from the state Supreme Court allowed the family of a deceased motorist to keep Tesla Inc. in a fatal crash case over a purported acceleration defect, challenging the automaker's stance that it was too late to fix their complaint. During a Zoom hearing on Tesla's dismissal bid, based on how the executrix of Vladimir Chen's estate was not a plaintiff, Judge Mark K. Chase of Camden County Superior Court indicated that the language in the Supreme Court's June 11, 2020, order seemed to give the family another 55 days to...

