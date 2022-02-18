Rolling Paper Co., Rival Spar Over Fine For CEO In IP Row

By Sarah Jarvis (February 18, 2022, 5:52 PM EST) -- The company that makes Raw rolling papers has urged an Illinois federal court not to fine its CEO for posting a video on social media relating to its intellectual property dispute with a rival amid a trial in the case, while the same rival asked the court to refer the matter for criminal contempt proceedings. HBI International argued in a Thursday memorandum that the court shouldn't fine its CEO, Joshua Kesselman, because there is "no substantive or procedural basis" to levy a criminal contempt fine against him when the court previously found that he didn't willfully attempt to influence the jury and declined...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS