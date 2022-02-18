Reed Smith, Wilentz Goldman Guide $85M Queens Loan

By Andrew McIntyre (February 18, 2022, 4:05 PM EST) -- Reed Smith represented Wharton Realty Group in connection with its $85 million loan from Wilentz Goldman-counseled Investors Bank for a commercial property in Queens, according to records made public in New York on Friday. The loan is for 162-10 Jamaica Ave., a 500,000-square-foot property that has a mix of office and retail space. The property is just north of York College and is close to the Jamaica Center–Parsons/Archer subway station where the E, J and Z trains stop. Rufus King Park is nearby, to the west. Of that $85 million figure, roughly $28.2 million is new financing for the property, and...

