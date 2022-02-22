Kirkland Snags $200K Fees From NY In Opioid Surcharge Suit

By Adrian Cruz (February 22, 2022, 3:27 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP was awarded $200,000 in attorney fees on Friday by a New York federal judge from a settlement between a generic pharmaceutical trade group and the state that ended a dispute challenging the constitutionality of passing opioid surcharges on to customers. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla approved the settlement between Kirkland's client, the Association for Accessible Medicines, and the state of New York to cover all attorney fees, costs and other expenses for the trade group. The settlement came a few months after Judge Failla granted judgment to the trade group, which followed a December 2018 ruling...

