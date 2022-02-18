USCIS H-1B Application Rule Withstands IT Group's Challenge

By Grace Dixon (February 18, 2022, 6:30 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge refused to overturn a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services ruling that employers must file amended H-1B visa petitions when workers move within the U.S., refuting claims that the decision was rule-making disguised as adjudication. ITServe Alliance Inc., an information technology industry group, had challenged a USCIS appellate body's finding in Matter of Simeio Solutions LLC in 2015 that should an H-1B petitioner move within the U.S., that decision amounts to a "material change" requiring employers to refile amended specialty occupation visa petitions for the worker. Judge Trevor N. McFadden on Thursday refuted ITServe's arguments that even after Simeio...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS