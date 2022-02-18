B. Braun Class Cert. Will Await 3rd Circ. ERISA Ruling

By Kellie Mejdrich (February 18, 2022, 5:15 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal court will hold off on ruling whether to certify a class of B. Braun Medical Inc. employees until the Third Circuit issues a ruling in a related lawsuit where employees also allege 401(k) mismanagement in violation of federal benefits laws. U.S. District Judge Edward G. Smith said in an order filed on Thursday that at the suggestion of counsel for both parties, the court will wait to consider a class certification motion filed in November until a decision in Boley v. Universal Health Servs. Inc. The Third Circuit heard oral arguments in that case earlier this month. In...

