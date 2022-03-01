High Court Poised To Make DOJ's Job Harder In Opioid Cases

By Jeff Overley (March 1, 2022, 11:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court appeared likely Tuesday to demand stronger proof of intentional wrongdoing when the U.S. Department of Justice prosecutes opioid prescribers, according to experts, an outcome that might also help major pharmacy chains accused of recklessly selling narcotic painkillers. The indications that the DOJ will face a taller task proving Controlled Substances Act violations occurred during 90 minutes of oral arguments in cases out of the Tenth and Eleventh circuits, where the controversial standards used to convict two physicians of unlawful opioid prescribing are facing high court scrutiny. At issue are the convictions of Dr. Xiulu Ruan of Alabama...

