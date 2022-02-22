9th Circ. Rules Parolee's Bank Fraud Warrants Deportation

By Alyssa Aquino (February 22, 2022, 3:25 PM EST) -- An immigrant parolee who pled guilty to bank fraud after using another woman's debit card lost her chance to remain in the U.S., when the Ninth Circuit ruled that she committed a crime warranting deportation. Esperanza Estrada Ellis, who served a one-day prison sentence after taking $2,200 from another woman, couldn't convince a three-judge panel that her offense didn't amount to a deportable crime involving moral turpitude, or CIMT. But the Ninth Circuit disagreed, saying Ellis pled guilty to violating a law that requires prosecutors to prove an intent to defraud. A crime committed with the intent to defraud is necessarily...

