L'Oreal's 'Paris' Label Belies Arkansas Origins, Suit Says

By Dave Simpson (February 18, 2022, 9:17 PM EST) -- L'Oreal USA Inc.'s beauty products use a "Paris" label and the French language to trick millions of consumers into thinking they are made in France, when in fact they're manufactured in Arkansas and other North American factories, a buyer said in a putative New York federal court class action filed Friday. In her 36-page complaint, Veronica Eshelby argued that Americans associate French-made products with prestige and are therefore willing to pay more for such imports. L'Oreal cashes in on this association by placing the "Paris" label on its products despite the fact that they are made elsewhere, she said. "The Paris...

