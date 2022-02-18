10th Circ. Won't Weigh Class Cert. In Snap Finance TCPA Row

By Allison Grande (February 18, 2022, 9:09 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit has refused to review a lower-court decision to certify a class of thousands of individuals who allegedly received unwanted robocalls from Snap Finance, finding no "manifest error" that would warrant the proceedings being interrupted for an appeal. Online microlender Snap Finance LLC petitioned the appellate court in October for permission to appeal a Utah federal judge's ruling that granted certification to a nationwide class of what plaintiff Brandi Wesley estimates to be more than 32,000 noncustomers who allegedly received a prerecorded voice message on their cellphones from the company in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act....

