DOI Seeks To End Decades-Long Solenex Lease Dispute

By Clark Mindock (February 22, 2022, 5:36 PM EST) -- The Department of the Interior has asked a D.C. federal court to back its decision to ax a Montana oil and gas lease, arguing that the developer was aware of legal issues for decades and can't pretend otherwise. The federal government on Friday told the court that legal defects with the lease were communicated to Solenex LLC when it received the lease from an original buyer in 2004, a fact that undermines the company's attempt to invoke the shield of so-called bona-fide purchaser protections. The government said those protections are intended to ensure purchasers aren't scammed when buying property rights and...

