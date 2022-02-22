Cruise Lines' Havana Dock Fight Must Go To A Jury

By Gina Kim (February 22, 2022, 7:16 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has adopted a magistrate judge's recommendation to grant a former Cuban port owner's request for a jury trial in its suits accusing four major cruise lines of violating the Helms-Burton Act when they docked ships in Havana, finding the dispute should be decided by a jury. In a 15-page order, U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom on Friday adopted U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren F. Louis' Jan. 11 recommendation to reject Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' bid to strike Havana Docks Corp.'s jury trial demand. The magistrate judge concluded that Havana Docks' claims under the federal Helms-Burton Act raise issues...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS