WilmerHale, Milbank Shape $2.8B Houghton Mifflin Go-Private

By Emma Whitford (February 22, 2022, 2:00 PM EST) -- Education publishing and technology company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt announced Tuesday that it will go private through a $2.8 billion merger with the private equity firm Veritas Capital, with guidance from WilmerHale and Milbank LLP. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, or HMH, shareholders would receive $21 per share in cash under the deal terms, the publisher said, for a total equity value of $2.8 billion. The per share price represents a 36% premium over the company's share price on Jan. 13, according to the announcement. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022. WilmerHale is guiding HMH through the transaction,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS