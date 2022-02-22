US Soccer To Pay $24M To End Women's Team Equal Pay Suit

By Zachary Zagger (February 22, 2022, 9:47 AM EST) -- The U.S. Soccer Federation and women's national team players have reached a $24 million settlement to end the high-profile equal pay and pay discrimination litigation just weeks before the Ninth Circuit was set to hear the case, the sides announced Tuesday. Under the settlement, U.S. Soccer will pay $22 million to the players in the case, distributed in a manner proposed by the U.S. Women's National Team players with approval by the U.S. district court, the sides said. An additional $2 million will be paid into an account "to benefit USWNT players in their post-career goals and charitable efforts related to...

