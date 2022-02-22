Justices Press SG For Take On Apple-Qualcomm Patent Row

By Andrew Karpan (February 22, 2022, 3:03 PM EST) -- Justices on the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday asked for the federal government's take on whether Apple has standing to appeal Patent Trial and Appeal Board rulings that upheld two Qualcomm patents, making the high-profile patent case the fourth the Biden administration has to opine on. Apple's appeal was one of three pending cases the justices added to the desk of Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar in the high court's latest order list. The others were two related petitions over whether insurers can be compelled to reimburse patients using medical marijuana for work-related injuries, an issue splintering state courts. Lawyers for the California...

