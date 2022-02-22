High Court Won't Hear Navistar Class Settlement Opt Out Row

By Celeste Bott (February 22, 2022, 2:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday opted not to consider a bid by two trucking companies to shake free of a $135 million class action settlement and pursue separate product liability claims against Navistar, efforts that were twice denied by the Seventh Circuit last year. In their petition to the high court, Drasc Inc. and S&C Trucks of Winklepleck Ltd. had asked it to review a ruling from a Seventh Circuit panel blocking them from pursuing their Ohio state court claims against Navistar over its alleged sale of defective engines and holding them to a class action settlement reached in 2020...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS