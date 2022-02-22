Jaguar Ditches Remaining Claims In Infotainment Suit

By Mike Curley (February 22, 2022, 1:48 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge Tuesday threw out the remaining warranty claims in a proposed class action alleging Jaguar Land Rover North America LLC's vehicles have a defect in their infotainment systems that lead to dead batteries, saying the named plaintiffs haven't demonstrated they experienced the defect during the warranty period. U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler dismissed the last three of Amy Block and Victorya Manakin's claims, ending the suit as all the other claims had previously been dismissed in December 2019, according to court records. According to the order, while Block and Manakin had each taken their vehicles to...

