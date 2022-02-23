How Health Care Cos. Can Prepare For DOJ's Cyberfraud Push

By Kathleen McDermott and Mark Krotoski (February 23, 2022, 3:13 PM EST) -- In late 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice announced its Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative[1] as part of its effort to combat cybersecurity issues and hold government contractors and grant recipients accountable for putting government information or systems at risk. This initiative is part of the Biden administration's May 2021 Executive Order No. 14028[2] to modernize cybersecurity.[3] Among other tools, the initiative will utilize the False Claims Act[4] — the government's principal civil fraud enforcement tool — and its whistleblower provisions to investigate and pursue cybersecurity-related fraud involving government contracts and federal grant recipients. With enforcement initially occurring largely through civil investigations applying the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS