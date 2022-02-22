US Sanctions Russia's Banks, Hampers Financing Options

By Grace Dixon (February 22, 2022, 8:00 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden deemed Russia's recognition of two separatist regions in Ukraine "the beginning of a Russian invasion" on Tuesday, unveiling a slate of retaliatory sanctions against Russia's financial institutions and cutting it off from Western financing. The retaliatory measures follow President Vladimir Putin's decision Monday evening to deploy forces into the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics and assertion that those regions' borders are farther than previously recognized, Biden said in a Tuesday press conference. The sanctions, effective immediately, will target major state-owned Russian financial institutions Vnesheconombank and Promsvyazbank and their subsidiaries, as well as the nation's elites, and block...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS