Ex-NJ Atty Beats Malpractice Claims Over Real Estate Deal

By Nick Muscavage (February 23, 2022, 4:34 PM EST) -- The dismissal of malpractice claims against a disbarred New Jersey attorney who was sentenced to three years in prison for misapplication of funds was upheld by a state appellate panel on Tuesday, which found that there was no "clear link" between his negligence and his former clients' harm. The three-judge panel of the Appellate Division of New Jersey Superior Court said it had found no errors in the trial court's dismissal of malpractice claims against Jay I. Lazerowitz, a Bergen County lawyer who was disbarred by consent in 2017. Lazerowitz, who pleaded guilty to the misapplication of entrusted property, was accused of...

