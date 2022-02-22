Father Gets 4 Years, Son 2.5, Over $4.5M Investment Scam

By Lauraann Wood (February 22, 2022, 9:18 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge sentenced a father and son to prison Tuesday for their respective roles in a scheme through which they convinced family members and two church congregations to invest in what was really a Ponzi scheme involving apartments in distress. U.S. District Judge John Lee sentenced 80-year-old Babajan Khoshabe to four years and his son Anthony Khoshabe to two-and-a-half years in prison following their convictions for participating in a multiyear investment fraud that caused more than 20 investors from their family and two churches to lose more than $4.5 million. Although Anthony Khoshabe played a substantially smaller role than...

