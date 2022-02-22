Nationwide Can't Use Exclusion In TCPA Suit, Court Told

By Josh Liberatore (February 22, 2022, 5:43 PM EST) -- A car dealer urged a Pennsylvania federal court to force Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. to indemnify a commercial roofing contractor for a $22.4 million judgment in an underlying Telephone Consumer Protection Act suit, saying the insurer's main argument for avoiding coverage is based on a policy exclusion that isn't valid. An auto dealership says Nationwide Mutual should indemnify a roofing contractor for violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act because the insurer failed to inform the contractor it was adding a TCPA policy exclusion. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) City Select Auto Sales Inc. — which represented a class of plaintiffs in the underlying...

