Justices Shun Fight Over Noncash Cable Franchise Fees

By Nadia Dreid (February 22, 2022, 7:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court isn't going to wade into a dispute between the Federal Communications Commission and an Oregon city over the agency's decision to include nonmonetary contributions toward the cap on the amount localities can charge in cable franchise fees. The case was one of more than 300 that were denied a petition for a writ of certiorari Tuesday in an unsigned order from the justices. In doing so, the court passed on wading into exactly how much the Cable Act's preemption clause allows a federal agency to curb local authority when it comes to franchise fees. It was the...

