Koch's $400M Dispute With Venezuela Heads To Delaware

By Caroline Simson (February 22, 2022, 8:09 PM EST) -- Two Swiss Koch Industries affiliates owed some $400 million by Venezuela have been given the green light to join a queue of the debt-ridden country's creditors that have targeted shares in Citgo's parent company, Caracas' largest and most important foreign asset. U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui on Tuesday signed off on an order allowing Koch Minerals Sàrl and Koch Nitrogen International Sàrl to register his earlier judgment enforcing the award in Delaware, where proceedings targeting PDV Holding are ongoing. Venezuela indirectly holds Citgo through PDV Holding, a subsidiary of its state-owned oil company, PDVSA. Judge Faruqui concluded that Venezuela had...

