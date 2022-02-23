NRA Wants Dorsey & Whitney DQ'd From Ad Agency Suit

By Rachel Rippetoe (February 23, 2022, 2:57 PM EST) -- The National Rifle Association wants Dorsey & White disqualified from representing an ad agency countersuing the association for breach of contract, defamation and fraud because of the firm's connection to a "side-switching" lawyer who used to work for the gun advocate. The NRA claimed in a motion Monday that a privilege log recently revealed that Dorsey & Whitney LLP worked briefly with Virginia lawyer Mark Dycio, who had advised the association on matters relevant to the case. "The incurable conflicts arising from Dycio's misconduct, which also taint Dorsey, could have been dealt with at the outset of this litigation," the motion...

