Costco Reaches Deal To End COBRA Notice Language Suit

By Rachel Stone (February 22, 2022, 6:16 PM EST) -- Costco and a former employee struck a deal to end a proposed class action over its allegedly faulty notice on continuing health care coverage options he claims deterred him and thousands of others from signing up, according to a motion in Florida federal court. Washington state-based Costco Wholesale Corp. and named plaintiff John G. Baja asked the court on Friday to greenlight their settlement agreement, which would require the retail giant to pay out $750,000 to end the suit. "As part of the agreement, defendant specifically denies that it engaged in any wrongdoing … and defendant denies that it has any...

