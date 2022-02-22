Maker Of Recalled COVID-19 Tests Accused Of False Labeling

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 22, 2022, 8:36 PM EST) -- An American maker of COVID-19 at-home test kits that were recalled this month has been hit with a proposed class action in New York federal court saying the company falsely labeled the tests as approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — which then had to warn the public against using the antigen rapid test. The complaint filed Friday against E25Bio Inc. says the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based start-up raised $2 million from investors to specifically develop and manufacture its coronavirus tests. The company also develops diagnostic tests for infectious diseases like dengue and Zika, according to the suit. The company's direct antigen...

