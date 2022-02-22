Full 9th Circ. Urged To Resolve Net Neutrality Split

By Kelcee Griffis (February 22, 2022, 4:44 PM EST) -- Two right-leaning think tanks asked the full Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to reconsider a ruling upholding California's state net neutrality law before it further muddies the waters on state open-internet policies. In an amicus brief, TechFreedom and the Washington Legal Foundation argued that the Ninth Circuit incorrectly allowed the state's law to take effect, misinterpreting a prior D.C. Circuit ruling that broadly upheld federal net neutrality deregulation while punting future state-by-state challenges to other courts. The Ninth Circuit panel "twisted itself into a pretzel trying to explain how its decision follows the D.C. Circuit's decision," according to the brief. "The panel...

