GTT Shareholders Seek $2M Deal For Securities Suit

By Katryna Perera (February 23, 2022, 4:51 PM EST) -- A proposed class of investors in telecommunications company GTT Communications Inc. asked a California federal judge Monday for final approval of a $2 million settlement reached over claims the company inaccurately reported its finances. In addition to final approval of the settlement, the investors also asked for final class certification, a $7,500 award for lead plaintiff Arthur Capital Inc. and attorneys fees not exceeding 30% of the settlement fund for attorneys from Rosen Law Firm PA, who were appointed lead counsel. According to the investors' memo, the settlement was reached after fair, arms-length negotiations and is estimated to recover approximately 10%...

