GEICO Customers Lose Class Cert. Appeal In 5th Circ.

By Shane Dilworth (February 23, 2022, 7:24 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has affirmed the denial of a certification request by a proposed class of GEICO policyholders in Louisiana because of inadequate representation, handing insurers their second win in a month in disputes over customers' allegations that their vehicles were undervalued by insurers. A proposed class of GEICO policyholders was handed a loss by the Fifth Circuit, which affirmed the denial of a certification request because of inadequate representation. (iStock.com/Rex_Wholster) In a ruling on Monday, a three-judge panel said that a class led by policyholders Eric Prudhomme and Elvin Jack could not move forward because some customers, rather than suffering...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS