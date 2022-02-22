Worker On Amazon NYC Office Sues Contractor After Fall

By Emma Whitford (February 22, 2022, 6:12 PM EST) -- A construction worker who says he fell from scaffolding last summer at the site of Amazon's new Manhattan office is claiming negligence, according to a new lawsuit in New York state court targeting contractor Capstone Contracting Corp. Plaintiff Bardhul Myftari fell on Aug. 17 when the scaffolding he was standing on at 424 Fifth Ave. failed, according to the Sunday complaint. At the time, Myftari was working for nonparty Aplite Industries Inc., a New Jersey company contracting with Capstone, to perform construction work at the site. Capstone failed to provide adequate safety equipment or construct proper scaffolding, according to the suit,...

