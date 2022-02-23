Grupo Televisa Accused Of Conspiring To Take Fiber Optic Biz

By Christopher Cole (February 23, 2022, 5:47 PM EST) -- A telecom in Mexico has accused a pair of rivals in Texas federal court of a wide-ranging fraud aimed at forcing the company to give up control of four fiber-optic strands used in a public network spanning the border with the U.S. Centro De Contacto Avanzado SA De CV, or CCA, alleged a civil conspiracy led by Grupo Televisa SAB and Transtelco Inc. to coerce it into ceding its rights over fiber optics in the Bestel Network, which runs between Laredo, Texas, and 21 points across the Mexico-U.S. border and roughly 1,140 miles into Mexico. The suit, filed Feb. 18 in...

