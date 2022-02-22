World Of Warcraft Patent Case Settles Ahead Of Texas Trial

By Hailey Konnath (February 22, 2022, 7:29 PM EST) -- Blizzard Entertainment said it has settled claims that popular games like World of Warcraft and Diablo infringe a Luxembourg company's patents, notifying a Texas federal court of the deal just a day before the trial was set to kick off. The Activision Blizzard unit and AC Technologies SA and its U.S.-based arm Via Vadis LLC filed a joint notice of settlement on Monday requesting that the case be stayed until the parties file final dismissal paperwork. They did not provide any other details on the agreement. Tuesday's trial was to be the first in two patent suits from AC Technologies and...

