Citgo Must Face Early Retirees' ERISA Suit

By Rachel Stone (February 22, 2022, 10:02 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal court on Tuesday denied Citgo Petroleum Corp.'s bid to throw out a proposed class action alleging the company's use of outdated metrics to calculate early retirement payouts meant retirees were shortchanged benefits, determining the former workers made valid claims under federal benefits law. In his opinion denying Citgo's motion to dismiss Leslie Urlaub and Mark Pellegrini's proposed class action, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly sided with the retirees' interpretations of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, and found their allegations contending Citgo flouted multiple provisions of the law could survive the pleading stage. The key issue at stake...

